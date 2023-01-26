Harrell, Texas State Bobcats take on the Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -2; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrei Savrasov and the Georgia Southern Eagles visit Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt play.

The Bobcats have gone 2-7 at home. Texas State is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Bobcats and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Morgan is averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats. Harrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Savrasov is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

