Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats visit conference foe James Madison

Texas State Bobcats (7-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (7-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats take on Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes on Thursday.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 in home games. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Terell Strickland averaging 2.8.

The Bobcats have gone 0-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morse is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 13.2 points. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Nighael Ceaser is averaging 9.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bobcats. Harrell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

