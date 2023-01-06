Harmon leads Utah Valley against UT Rio Grande Valley after 21-point outing

Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 3-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-7, 0-3 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 3-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-7, 0-3 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Justin Harmon scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 72-64 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Vaqueros have gone 7-1 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 3-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vaqueros and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is scoring 20.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 16.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Harmon is averaging 14.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

