Harmon leads Utah Valley against UT Rio Grande Valley after 21-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 3-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-7, 0-3 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 3-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-7, 0-3 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -10; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Justin Harmon scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 72-64 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Vaqueros are 7-1 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 3-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks eighth in the WAC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Harmon averaging 9.5.

The Vaqueros and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Johnson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Harmon is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.