Harmon leads Texas Tech against No. 25 Iowa State after 23-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-2, 3-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones after De’Vion Harmon scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 68-63 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cyclones have gone 8-0 at home. Iowa State is 12- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Red Raiders are 0-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Cyclones and Red Raiders face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Kevin Obanor is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 67.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.