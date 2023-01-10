Harmon leads Texas Tech against No. 14 Iowa State after 23-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-2, 3-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones after De’Vion Harmon scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 68-63 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cyclones are 8-0 in home games. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 shooting 33.8% from deep, led by Eli King shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders have gone 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 8.2.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Pop Isaacs is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 11.3 points. Kevin Obanor is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 67.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

