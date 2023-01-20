Harkless and the UNLV Rebels visit conference foe Fresno State

UNLV Rebels (12-6, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-11, 2-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (12-6, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-11, 2-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on UNLV in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in home games. Fresno State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 1-5 against MWC opponents. UNLV leads the MWC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by David Muoka averaging 2.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Holland averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Isaih Moore is shooting 55.1% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Elijah Harkless is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

