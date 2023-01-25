Harcum leads Appalachian State against Georgia State after 28-point game

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-10, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Terence Harcum scored 28 points in Appalachian State’s 72-58 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 in home games. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.5% from deep, led by Justin Abson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 2-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State averages 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 12 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Dwon Odom is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

