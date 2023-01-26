Harcum and Appalachian State host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-10, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -7; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Terence Harcum scored 28 points in Appalachian State’s 72-58 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers are 7-4 in home games. Appalachian State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 2-6 in conference matchups. Georgia State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 12 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Dwon Odom is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

