Hannah and Western Michigan host Ball State

Western Michigan Broncos (6-11, 2-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-11, 2-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -10.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Ball State Cardinals after Javaughn Hannah scored 24 points in Western Michigan’s 108-92 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Cardinals have gone 7-0 at home. Ball State scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 2-2 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is ninth in the MAC scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Cardinals and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is averaging 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 9.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.