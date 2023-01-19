Hampton faces Drexel, aims to end 9-game slide

Hampton Pirates (3-15, 0-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 4-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel…

Hampton Pirates (3-15, 0-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 4-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -15; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton is looking to break its nine-game losing streak with a victory against Drexel.

The Dragons are 7-2 on their home court. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.3.

The Pirates are 0-6 in conference games. Hampton averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Dragons and Pirates match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.