Hall’s 18 points help SFA defeat New Mexico State 69-60

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 11:06 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall’s 18 points helped SFA defeat New Mexico State 69-60 on Wednesday night.

Hall also had three blocks for the Lumberjacks (11-5, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Latrell Jossell scored 15 points, making 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Roti Ware finished with 11 points.

The Aggies (7-8, 0-3) were led in scoring by Xavier Pinson, who finished with 20 points and seven assists. Marchelus Avery added 16 points and 10 rebounds for New Mexico State. Issa Muhammad had 11 points.

Both teams play on Saturday when SFA hosts Grand Canyon and New Mexico State hosts Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

