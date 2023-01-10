Haller back on the field for Dortmund after cancer surgery

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Less than six months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Sébastien Haller was back on…

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Less than six months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Sébastien Haller was back on the field for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly game.

The Ivory Coast striker came on as a 74th-minute substitute for Dortmund in a 5-1 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf during a winter training camp in Spain before the German season resumes next week.

Haller required chemotherapy and two operations, the second of them in late November, after he was told in July that he had testicular cancer. The diagnosis came two weeks after Haller joined Dortmund and before he played a game.

Dortmund signed Haller from Ajax in the hope he could replace prolific scorer Erling Haaland after the Norwegian was sold to Manchester City.

The French-born Haller led the Dutch league last season with 21 goals and scored 11 more during Ajax’s run to the round of 16 in the Champions League. Without him, Dortmund has struggled in the Bundesliga and is in sixth place, nine points off leader Bayern Munich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.