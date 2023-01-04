Hall, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks square off against the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (7-7, 0-2 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-5, 2-0 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-7, 0-2 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-5, 2-0 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Deshawndre Washington and the New Mexico State Aggies take on Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC play Wednesday.

The ‘Jacks are 6-2 in home games. SFA averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by AJ Cajuste with 4.7.

The Aggies are 0-2 in WAC play. New Mexico State scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The ‘Jacks and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 60.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Washington is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Aggies. Xavier Pinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.