Hall leads SFA against Southern Utah after 20-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-5, 5-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-6, 4-1 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Sadaidriene Hall scored 20 points in SFA’s 85-72 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Thunderbirds are 7-1 on their home court. Southern Utah scores 87.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The ‘Jacks are 5-0 against WAC opponents. SFA averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Thunderbirds and ‘Jacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is averaging 19.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Latrell Jossell is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 12.4 points. Hall is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

‘Jacks: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

