Gueye leads Washington State against Cal after 24-point outing

California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the California Golden Bears after Mouhamed Gueye scored 24 points in Washington State’s 74-61 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars are 4-2 on their home court. Washington State averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 2-3 against conference opponents. Cal allows 66.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Cougars and Golden Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is averaging 15.1 points for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Dejuan Clayton is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.