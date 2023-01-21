Gueye and Washington State host Colorado

Washington State Cougars (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Mouhamed Gueye scored 20 points in Washington State’s 77-63 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 8-2 in home games. Colorado scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 4-5 in Pac-12 play. Washington State is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Buffaloes and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

TJ Bamba is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

