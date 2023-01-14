Grigsby leads Seattle U against Utah Valley after 27-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-4, 5-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seattle U Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-4, 5-0 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Riley Grigsby scored 27 points in Seattle U’s 69-66 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 at home. Utah Valley has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Redhawks have gone 4-0 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is third in the WAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Harmon is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Cameron Tyson is averaging 20.5 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.