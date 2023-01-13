Griffin and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane visit conference foe Wichita State

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-11, 0-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-8, 1-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-11, 0-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-8, 1-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Wichita State in AAC action Saturday.

The Shockers are 5-5 on their home court. Wichita State leads the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 5.6.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 0-4 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks eighth in the AAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 3.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Shockers. Walton is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Sam Griffin is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Selebangue is averaging 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.