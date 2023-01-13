Green leads No. 21 Auburn against Mississippi State after 23-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points in Auburn’s 82-73 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 in home games. Auburn is sixth in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by Green averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in conference matchups. Mississippi State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Tolu Smith is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

