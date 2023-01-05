Green Bay visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Chong Qui’s 24-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -18; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 76-71 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Mastodons are 6-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Phoenix are 1-3 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay allows 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.2 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.4 points for the Phoenix. Zae Blake is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.