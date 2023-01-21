Green Bay hosts Spear and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 3-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 1-8 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 3-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 1-8 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the Green Bay Phoenix after Kahliel Spear scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 77-69 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 2-5 in home games. Green Bay allows 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

The Colonials are 3-6 in conference games. Robert Morris has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Meyer is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Josh Corbin averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 24.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

