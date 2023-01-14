Green Bay hosts Faulkner and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-8, 5-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-16, 1-6 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -9.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Green Bay Phoenix after Trevon Faulkner scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-75 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 2-3 in home games. Green Bay is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Norse are 5-2 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

Marques Warrick averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Faulkner is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

