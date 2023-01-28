Green and the Florida State Seminoles host conference foe No. 24 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 5-5 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-14, 5-5 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Tyson and the No. 24 Clemson Tigers take on Darin Green Jr. and the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

The Seminoles are 5-6 in home games. Florida State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 9-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seminoles and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Tyson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds. PJ Hall is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.