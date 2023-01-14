BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Grant directs Sam Houston to 78-53 victory over Utah Tech

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 11:56 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Qua Grant scored 15 points to help Sam Houston defeat Utah Tech 78-53 on Saturday night.

Grant added five assists and three steals for the Bearkats (13-5, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Lamar Wilkerson scored 13 on 6-of-9 shooting. Donte Powers scored 10.

Frank Staine led the way for the Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4) with 10 points. Tanner Christensen and Noa Gonsalves both scored eight.

Sam Houston next plays Thursday against SFA at home, and Utah Tech will visit Grand Canyon on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

