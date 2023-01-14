Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats take on conference foe Utah Tech

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-5, 2-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-8, 1-3 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-5, 2-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-8, 1-3 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Qua Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats visit Cameron Gooden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC play Saturday.

The Trailblazers have gone 6-1 at home. Utah Tech is third in the WAC shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Isaac Finlinson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bearkats are 2-3 against conference opponents. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the WAC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Javion May averaging 5.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Gooden is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

May is averaging 4.8 points for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

