Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats host conference foe SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-6, 5-1 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-5, 3-3 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Qua Grant and the Sam Houston Bearkats host Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC action.

The Bearkats have gone 5-1 at home. Sam Houston is third in the WAC scoring 77.8 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The ‘Jacks are 5-1 in conference play. SFA averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 13.9 points, four assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Latrell Jossell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

