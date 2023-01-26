PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Grand Canyon knocks off Abilene Christian 75-73

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 10:52 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 19 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Abilene Christian 75-73 on Thursday night.

Harrison also added six assists for the Antelopes (14-7, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Chance McMillian scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Walter Ellis was 2 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Wildcats (10-11, 2-6) with 18 points. Abilene Christian also got 17 points, five assists and four steals from Airion Simmons. Joe Pleasant also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

