Golden Knights come into matchup against the Islanders on losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (24-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -111, Islanders -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights come into the matchup against the New York Islanders as losers of three straight games.

New York has a 24-22-5 record overall and a 14-9-2 record on its home ice. The Islanders have given up 140 goals while scoring 146 for a +6 scoring differential.

Vegas has a 15-5-3 record on the road and a 29-18-3 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 13-6-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has scored 18 goals with 16 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Reilly Smith has 18 goals and 14 assists for the Golden Knights. Paul Cotter has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-5-3, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Hudson Fasching: out (lower body), Noah Dobson: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

