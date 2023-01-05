SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Godfrey scores 23, Purdue…

Godfrey scores 23, Purdue Fort Wayne beats Green Bay 79-69

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 79-69 on Thursday night.

Godfrey had five rebounds and three steals for the Mastodons (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui scored 13 points, going 6 of 16 from the field. Anthony Roberts recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Phoenix (2-14, 1-4) were led in scoring by Clarence Cummings III with 23 points. Cade Meyer added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Wade scored 10. The Phoenix have lost six straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Milwaukee while Green Bay visits Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up