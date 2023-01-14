Girard and Syracuse host Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Joseph Girard III scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 82-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Orange are 8-3 in home games. Syracuse is sixth in the ACC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are 1-5 against conference opponents. Notre Dame has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Girard is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. JJ Starling is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

