Georgia visits Ole Miss following Murrell’s 24-point performance

Georgia Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-8, 0-4 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-8, 0-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Matthew Murrell scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 82-73 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels have gone 6-4 at home. Ole Miss is eighth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Myles Burns leads the Rebels with 6.5 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in SEC play. Georgia is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is averaging 15.3 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Terry Roberts is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

