Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh meet in conference

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-5 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 1-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Georgia Tech in ACC action Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-2 on their home court. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Javon Franklin leads the Yellow Jackets with 6.1 boards.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Jamarius Burton is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.