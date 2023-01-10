Georgia takes on Mississippi State after Roberts’ 25-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Terry Roberts scored 25 points in Georgia’s 82-75 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Georgia averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State scores 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Georgia Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Dashawn Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Tolu Smith is averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

