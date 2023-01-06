Georgia State visits Louisiana following Tucker’s 25-point outing

Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Brenden Tucker scored 25 points in Georgia State’s 66-58 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-0 in home games. Louisiana is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is shooting 56.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Dwon Odom is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Panthers. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

