Georgia State takes on Coastal Carolina following Tucker’s 21-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Brenden Tucker scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 65-53 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Panthers are 8-5 on their home court. Georgia State is second in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Chanticleers are 2-3 in conference play. Coastal Carolina averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 14.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Tucker is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Essam Mostafa is averaging 13.4 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jomaru Brown is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

