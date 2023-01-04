Georgia Bulldogs play the No. 22 Auburn Tigers on 3-game win streak

Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-3) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -6.5;…

Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-3)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia heads into a matchup with No. 22 Auburn as winners of three games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 in home games. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyeRon Lindsay is averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Wendell Green Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.