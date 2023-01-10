Georgetown plays Seton Hall on 3-game home skid

Seton Hall Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-12, 0-6 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seton Hall Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-12, 0-6 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown aims to end its three-game home skid with a win over Seton Hall.

The Hoyas have gone 4-6 in home games. Georgetown is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 2-4 in conference games. Seton Hall is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas and Pirates square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

Tyrese Samuel is averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

