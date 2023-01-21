Georgetown faces No. 8 Xavier on 6-game road slide

Georgetown Hoyas (5-14, 0-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-4, 7-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgetown Hoyas (5-14, 0-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-4, 7-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -17.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hits the road against No. 8 Xavier looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Musketeers have gone 10-1 at home. Xavier is sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 3.1.

The Hoyas are 0-8 against Big East opponents. Georgetown allows 77.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

