George Washington visits Richmond following Bishop’s 40-point game

George Washington Colonials (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-7, 0-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Richmond Spiders after James Bishop scored 40 points in George Washington’s 97-87 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Spiders are 6-1 in home games. Richmond is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Colonials are 1-0 against conference opponents. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Bishop is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 21.9 points and five assists. Brendan Adams is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

