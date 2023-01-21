George Washington faces Dayton following Adams’ 22-point outing

Dayton Flyers (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (9-9, 3-2 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (9-9, 3-2 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the Dayton Flyers after Brendan Adams scored 22 points in George Washington’s 78-75 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Colonials have gone 7-3 in home games. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 5.1.

The Flyers are 5-1 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks ninth in college basketball allowing 58.7 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Colonials and Flyers face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Adams is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

