George Mason hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Greer’s 31-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-9, 4-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the George Mason Patriots after Lynn Greer III scored 31 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 92-91 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 at home. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 10.3.

The Hawks are 3-5 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejike Obinna averaging 1.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Bailey Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Oduro is shooting 55.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

