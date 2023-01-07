Gates and Holy Cross host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-11, 0-3 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-11, 0-3 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Gerrale Gates scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 73-68 overtime loss to the American Eagles.

The Crusaders are 4-4 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Greyhounds are 0-3 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crusaders and Greyhounds match up Sunday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.9 points for the Crusaders. Gates is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Kenny Jones is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Jaylin Andrews is shooting 43.8% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.