Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman over Alabama State 64-62

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored 19 points to lead Bethune-Cookman over Alabama State 64-62 on Saturday.

Garrett shot 7 for 12 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc,for the Wildcats (7-14, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dhashon Dyson added 13 points and Zion Harmon scored 11.

Isaiah Range led the Hornets (6-15, 4-4) with 18 points, four steals and two blocks. Antonio Madlock had 12 points. Jordan O’Neal contributed eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Bethune-Cookman hosts Alabama A&M while Alabama State visits Florida A&M.

