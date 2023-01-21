Garrett and Bethune-Cookman host Jackson State

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 3-2 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 3-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Marcus Garrett scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 77-71 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 in home games. Jackson State has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in conference matchups. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC scoring 67.9 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trace Young is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.5 points for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Zion Harmon is averaging 13.6 points for the Wildcats. Garrett is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.