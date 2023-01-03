Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs play the Campbell Fighting Camels, aim for 6th straight win

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-7, 2-0 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-9, 0-2 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-7, 2-0 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-9, 0-2 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Campbell.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 in home games. Campbell is fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-0 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is the best team in the Big South giving up only 63.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Fighting Camels and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Dunn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Anthony Selden is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Kareem Reid is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.