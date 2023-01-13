Gardner-Webb hosts UNC Asheville after Nicholas’ 20-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after DQ Nicholas scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 79-78 overtime victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ludovic Dufeal averaging 1.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks ninth in the Big South with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 1.7.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Tajion Jones averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Pember is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.