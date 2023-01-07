Gardner-Webb hosts Radford after Aldridge’s 20-point game

Radford Highlanders (7-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-8, 2-1 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (7-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-8, 2-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -4.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays the Radford Highlanders after Quest Aldridge scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 63-58 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Gardner-Webb leads the Big South in team defense, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Highlanders are 1-2 in Big South play. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 3.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Selden is averaging 12.2 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Aldridge is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

