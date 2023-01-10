Gardner-Webb hosts James and Presbyterian

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-12, 1-3 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-9, 2-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-12, 1-3 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Crosby James scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 67-61 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Blue Hose are 5-2 on their home court. Presbyterian is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is the top team in the Big South with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Kareem Reid averaging 8.0.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 11.1 points. Marquis Barnett is shooting 41.1% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Anthony Selden is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Quest Aldridge is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

