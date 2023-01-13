SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Gardner scores 26 as Marist beats Canisius 76-58

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 10:06 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Gardner’s 26 points helped Marist defeat Canisius 76-58 on Friday night.

Gardner was 11 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Red Foxes (6-9, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Harris scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Javon Cooley was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Griffins (4-12, 2-5) were led by Tahj Staveskie, who posted 18 points. Jamir Moultrie added 12 points and two steals for Canisius. TJ Gadsden also put up 11 points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Marist visits Niagara while Canisius hosts Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

